New Jersey American Water named Somers Point Fire Company No. 1 a winner of its ninth annual First Responder Grant Program.

Somers Point Fire Company No. 1 is one of 21 volunteer fire departments and emergency responders within the company’s service areas chosen to receive grants, totaling nearly $20,000.

This year’s grants will be used in various ways by each department, such as offsetting the costs of purchasing personal protective gear, communications equipment and firefighting tools, water handling equipment, training and other materials used to support volunteer firefighters and emergency responder operations.

More information about New Jersey American Water’s First Responder Grant Program can be found online at newjerseyamwater.com/community.

Load comments