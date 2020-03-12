The Somers Point Unique Experiences Club, in conjunction with the Somers Point Business Association, will present the fourth annual April in Paris.
This celebration of everything French will take place in various locations in Somers Point from April 14 to 20. Some of the activities will include a White Dinner, wine tasting, poetry reading, movies, music and a theatrical production, along with others.
A full list of events and participating business along with sponsors can be found at aprilinparissp.weebly.com
More information can also be obtain by calling 609-233-1820
