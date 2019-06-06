Somers Point library events

SOMERS POINT — The local branch of the Atlantic County Library System has several upcoming events.
The library is at 801 Shore Road, and may be reached by calling 609-927-7113.
PIZZA AND A MOVIE NIGHT
The library will host its monthly family movie night 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 11. Ages 5 and up are welcome, and pizza is served during the movie. Please advise the library staff of any food allergies.The movie is rated PG; call the branch for film titles.
THE HOLOCAUST~1933-1945
The library will offer a four-part lecture series on the Holocaust 6 p.m. Tuesdays, June 18 and 25 and July 2 and 9. The free program is recommended for adults. This chronological, academic history of the Holocaust is presented by Neil Brandt and Kathy Tabasso. Supplementary materials provided. Please note: Some graphic images.
THIRD THURSDAY BOOK CLUB
The library will host a monthly book club 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20. All adults and teens are welcome to join in the sparkling conversation. This month’s selection is "A Man Called Ove" by Fredrik Backman.