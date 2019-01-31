Somers Point library plans events

SOMERS POINT — The city branch of the Atlantic County Library System is at 801 Shore Road, and may be reached by calling 609-927-7113.
The library has several events planned in the coming months:
Chess Club
The Somers Point library will hold a chess club 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 5 and 26. All ages are invited to the challenge of playing a friendly game of chess with others.
Tot Tales
The library invites little ones between the ages of 1 and 4 to its young storytime activity 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 6 to March 27. Come enjoy stories, songs, snacks and an easy craft. Siblings are always welcome to attend. Please advise of any food allergies.
Pizza and a movie night
The Somers Point branch will host a family movie night 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 19 and March 12. Ages 4 and up are welcome. Pizza is served during the movie. Please advise the library staff of any food allergies. The movie is rated PG; call the branch at 609-927-7113 for film titles.
Third Thursday Book Club
The library will host a monthly book club 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21. All adults and teens are welcome to join in the sparkling conversation. This month the group will discuss "Glass Houses" by Louise Penny.