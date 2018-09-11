SOMERS POINT – As they have every year since Sept. 11, 2001, the community of Somers Point honors those lost. The American Legion along with the Somers Point Fire Department, the Legion Riders ad members of the community gathered at Patriots Park to mark the 17th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center.
Among the speakers this foggy Tuesday morning was George McNally. Now a resident of Somers Point, McNally is a retired NYFD fire fighter from Staten Island who was on duty that fateful day. He reminded the small crowd of the sacrifices of those in uniform on that day and in the months after who worked at Ground Zero cleaning up. In what he called a “sucker punch to the entire country,” McNally said that 9/11 continues to kill those in uniform because since the initial death of 343 fire fighters on Sept. 11 along with 60 police officers another 177 fire fighters have died because of the toxins they were exposed to at Ground Zero. He also said the number of police who have died since the attack surpasses the number killed in the attack.