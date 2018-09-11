SOMERS POINT — As they have every year since Sept. 11, 2001, the community of Somers Point honored those lost Tuesday.
The American Legion, along with the Somers Point Fire Department, the Legion Riders and members of the community gathered at Patriots Park to mark the 17th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.
Among the speakers this foggy Tuesday morning was George McNally. Now a resident of Somers Point, McNally is a retired New York firefighter from Staten Island who was on duty that fateful day. He reminded the small crowd of the sacrifices made by those in uniform that day and in the months after who worked at ground zero cleaning up.
In what he called a “sucker punch to the entire country,” McNally said 9/11 continues to kill those in uniform because since the initial death of 343 firefighters and 60 police officers on Sept. 11, 2001, an additional 177 firefighters have died because of the toxins they were exposed to at ground zero. He also said the number of police who have died since the attack surpasses the number killed in the attack.