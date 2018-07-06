SOMERS POINT — The city lost a good friend Thursday, when Neil Regina died after a lengthy illness. He was 59.
Born and raised in Somers Point, Regina was a part of just about everything that had to do with helping the people in his community, and he did it with a smile and usually a joke or two.
Over the course of his 42 years as a public servant, he managed to serve in all four public safety units, including 42 years with the Office of Emergency Management, 17 years with the Rescue Squad, 15 with the Fire Department as a firefighter and as an EMT, and two years with the Police Department as a dispatcher. He was also a dispatcher with the Linwood Police Department for 25 years and a member of the Northfield Rescue Squad.
“We are all brokenhearted,” Somers Point Mayor Jack Glasser said. “Neil lived and breathed Somers Point.”
The mayor remembered working in the city’s emergency management command post during storms like Hurricanes Sandy and Irene, and how Regina put in countless hours to make sure the city’s residents were not in harm’s way.
Deputy EMS Coordinator Rob Cozen said Regina represented the best of everyone.
“What we learned from Neil was that it was not all about firetrucks and uniforms, rather it was about people,” said Cozen. “Helping someone after a fire or some other tragedy did not end for Neil with a hotel room and a sandwich; he followed up on every person. He was just dedicated to public service and proud to wear the uniform.”
Regina was a familiar face at every event in Somers Point, sharing emergency management information with residents from the lobby of ShopRite to a tent along Bay Avenue at Bayfest, oftentimes with his wife, Peggy.
Outside of Somers Point, Regina was the longtime manager of Elvis performer Ted Prior, who died in 2011, and played the role of Mr. Pie in the Face during Ocean City's annual Doo Dah Parade.
Regina kept his Facebook account up to date on his health. Hundreds of friends weighed in online with comments on his passing.
A memorial service is planned for Regina at Middleton, Stroble and Zale Funeral Home, 304 Shore Road in Somers Point. Viewing will be 6-8 p.m. Monday, July 9, and 9-10 a.m. Tuesday, July 10, with a memorial service to follow at 10 a.m.