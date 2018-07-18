SOMERS POINT — Locals had a chance to show off their green thumbs Saturday as part of the Green Thumb Garden Club's biennial Down to Earth garden tour.
The tour began at the Somers Mansion, where members of the garden club have worked to create a type of kitchen garden that would have been a must to a homeowner 200 years ago, with herbs and vegetables growing just outside the kitchen. Sunflowers tower over rows of bounty with the group's faithful scarecrow, aptly attired in a naval outfit a la hometown naval hero Richard Somers.
Next on the tour was the home of Lisa and Anthony DiSciascio. The pool may be the centerpiece of the couple’s backyard, but the yard is filled with color; from the pots filled with geraniums, impatiens and vinca to the handmade signs and the pond. The tiki bar has been expanded to an outdoor living space that Lisa said the family uses until December every year. Anthony DiSciascio said most everything in the garden has been recycled and repurposed to give it a second life and be a little more environmentally friendly, including the bar made from a tree that came down a few years ago.
Elsie Stevens is a part-time Somers Point resident with a garden that looks like she nurtures it year-round. She has brought many of the lilies and other plants from their family's Philadelphia home to stretch their roots to the shore. Stevens shows off her green thumb each year by bringing home some of the flowers found on the clearance table at the local garden store and giving them a little extra love.
Just a few doors away, Magda Carver has filled her garden with cuttings and snips from gardens of friends and family and created something lovely that blooms throughout the season. Of particular note is a cherry blossom tree she planted in memory of her sister, Wanda Vasquez-Hill, who died 10 years ago. Over the years, nieces and nephews have added to the garden surrounding the tree. Carver said she enjoys the cool breezes that blow through her garden and working in Wanda’s section of the yard is a nice opportunity to think about her sister.
Cheryl McGuigan has lived in Somers Point for 13 years and has adapted to a yard with many trees by using raised garden beds to cultivate her beautiful blooms and successful vegetable garden. She has created a butterfly and hummingbird friendly corner of her world that has colorful and fragrant lilies, bright coreopsis along with ornamental grasses that wave in the summer breeze.
Vicki Gubin offered her garden for the tour and was able to show off quite a display of tiger lilies that are just coming into their own this time of year. “Had you asked me my favorite thing in the garden a month ago, I would have said my lilacs. But now that lilac season is over, I love the lilies and the colors they bring to the garden,” said the homeowner.
Will Workman invited visitors into his garden with its sunflowers towering over plants loaded down with peppers, tomatoes and figs.
Larry Lemieux looks out of his office to a lush garden. That garden, he says is named Daddy’s Little Girl in memory of his daughter Kelli who died three years ago from a heroin overdose. The garden began with a few plants and decorations from friends. But soon he was on his hands and knees helping the garden to grow and evolve. The end result is a beautiful restful and reflective garden.
The last home on the tour was Bonnie and Thomas Lacovara, situated along the bay. This certified wildlife habitat garden is home to many animals each day, according to the homeowners. The ducks will come to be safe and the heron in search of minnows that come in with the tides. The yard boasts three separate garden areas loaded with lush plants.
While it is two years away, the Green Thumb Garden Club is looking for gardeners to consider having their corner of the world showcased in the 2020 garden tour. Call Sally Pietrofitta at 609-927-4147 for considerations or email sallycp@verison.net.