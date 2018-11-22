SOMERS POINT — Two schools in the Somers Point School District have met the rigorous requirements to achieve Sustainable Jersey for Schools certification.
These schools are among 111 schools that achieved the Sustainable Jersey for Schools certification in 2018. A total of 779 schools and 310 school districts are participating in the program overall.
Newly certified are Dawes Avenue Elementary School and New York Avenue School.
“The butterfly garden has both beautified our school and allowed our students to more fully understand life cycles and nature’s gifts,” said Kim Tucker, principal of New York Avenue School.
Doreen A. Lee, principal of Dawes Avenue School, said the school continues to work hard to create a healthy and safe school environment. "We are proud of what we do and will continue to seek out ways to teach our student a healthy lifestyle and maintain a school that reduces, reuses and recycles.”
Michelle CarneyRay-Yoder, Somers Point School District’s new superintendent, joined both schools to accept their awards. “The Green Teams at both Dawes Avenue and New York Avenue are so passionate about the children of Somers Point understanding how to help our environment along with taking care of themselves and their families. They have started so many sustainability initiatives, which have excited the children to learn more. We are excited to now have a District Green Team and are working with all three of our schools to achieve districtwide recognition in the near future. As a new member of the Somers Point family, I am so proud of what this district has achieved and offers to the students of our community.”
“We applaud the schools that have achieved certification this year. Their leadership and hard work will help New Jersey continue to evolve through their advancement of equitable, sustainable and innovative practices,” said Randall Solomon, executive director of Sustainable Jersey. “Becoming certified with Sustainable Jersey for Schools is a significant achievement for schools and their school district.”
Sustainable Jersey for Schools, a program for pre-kindergarten through twelfth-grade public schools in New Jersey, is voluntary, but achieving certification is not easy. Each school that is certified must submit documentation to show it has completed a balanced portfolio of the program’s sustainability actions. With most actions worth ten points each, bronze-level certification requires a minimum of 150 points and silver-level certification requires a minimum of 350 points. More than 3,048 sustainability actions were completed by schools and districts participating in the Sustainable Jersey for Schools program, from performing energy audits and boosting recycling efforts to integrating sustainability into student learning and promoting student and staff wellness.
“Sustainable schools provide a healthy environment, conserve resources and continually improve the well-being of the community. We are proud of the leadership of the boards of education and their superintendents, as well as the contributions of principals, teachers, education support professionals and parents in this effort,” said Lawrence S. Feinsod, New Jersey School Boards Association executive director. “Congratulations to the 111 schools that achieved Sustainable Jersey for Schools certification in 2018.”
On October 23, 2018, The certified schools and their districts were recognized at a reception Oct. 23, during an NJSBA Workshop 2018 in Atlantic City.