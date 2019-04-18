Somers Point schools address students needs beyond just education — Current Ed

The Somers Point School District serves students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade for the city of Somers Point. Until the start of the 2018 school year, the district served the Somers Point students in a community school set-up. In the fall of 2018, the school was “officially” redistricted into the New York Avenue Preschool Center, Dawes Avenue Elementary School, serving grades kindergarten to third; and Jordan Road Middle School, serving grades fourth through eighth.
The Somers Point School District is a leader in many statewide curricular initiatives, such as the Connected Action Roadmap pilot. The Connected Action Roadmap is a process of school improvement that brings coherence to the work of educators by connecting standards, student learning, assessment, professional learning, educator effectiveness, and school climate and culture to the work of professional learning communities. The focus is on how educators collaborate to assist students in reaching the highest level of achievement. Guided by a common language and specific conversations, CAR creates a coherent plan for systemic implementation of effective practice and makes curriculum development a priority — a shift from program to practice. The Somers Point School District has been participating in this initiative for four years now, and it has helped the district to align instruction and grading to standards.
In addition to the CAR pilot, the Somers Point School District has applied focus to the emotional needs of our students. In the summer of 2018, the Social and Emotional Learning Committee developed an action plan with strategies to help our students with all levels of their emotional needs. This initiative has allowed for us to collaborate with our sending high school, Mainland Regional, with yoga programs involving our students along with high school students. We have also held Healthy Family Nights, Strong Family Nights, in addition to many mindfulness events to help our students and staffulty (staff and faculty as one). To highlight our buildings, our principal and supervisors shared various activities and events at their schools.
On April 10, the Jordan Road Middle School held its eighth annual Jaguar Pride Night. Staff members chose individual students to honor for their hard work, effort and dedication to academics, character, citizenship, athletics, activities, leadership, etc. throughout the school year or throughout their time in Somers Point schools. On this night, each teacher read their recognition to the group, revealing the student they chose to honor and the reason why. This program works in conjunction with our school’s Jostens Renaissance program and theme, Jags Rock and ROAR, in which students and staff have focused on being responsible, open-minded, ambitious and respectful.
On April 11, Dawes Avenue Elementary School participated in its ninth annual Healthy Family Night. The evening began in the gym with stations for students to work out. This was followed by staff serving salads and various healthy dishes to the students and their parents. Door prizes were given out to the families for participation and our Dawes Avenue art teacher, Anna Swift, added to the excitement by painting students faces like bunnies.
New York Avenue Preschool Center sponsored a family night for pre-k and kindergarten students and parents on April 9. This was orchestrated by the district's Early Childhood Committee. Students participated in spring activities in the cafeteria while parents attended an information session in the library on ways to help their children. Refreshments were served at the end of the evening's activities. This event is part of the district’s transition plan for pre-k students and will help them to feel comfortable with the Dawes Avenue Elementary School and its teachers prior to attending there in the fall for kindergarten.
The Somers Point Special Services Department has been very busy in planning for our students and their families. Throughout the months of March and April, the district has hosted Atlantic Prevention Resources and the Strengthening Families Program. Strengthening Families is a free program based on a nationally recognized curriculum found to significantly strengthen family relationships. Our district families with children aged 9-14 have participated in this fun and beneficial program.
In addition to the activities mentioned above, the district celebrated Autism Acceptance Spirit Week, themed around individuality and inclusivity. It was the brain-child of one of our special education teachers, Courtney Kappock, and included a Neurodiversity Day, a Sensory Friendly Day and a We all Fit Together day, during which we made a colorful puzzle ribbon and blew bubbles in support of Autism Awareness.
On Friday, April 12, the Somers Point School District shared National Take Your Child to Work Day with their families. Students shared lunch and activities with students throughout the district. It was an awesome time to meet the staffulty’s children and connect as three schools, one family and one community! #SPStrong