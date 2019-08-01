SOMERS POINT — The city and the city Arts Commission seeks a qualified art instructor for the public schools' After School program.
The Arts Commission program The Arts Reach Out will be starting its fifth year in cooperation with the After School program directed by the schools' Community Education Recreation Office. The art instructions run from mid-January to early May and bring a variety of materials to present art experiences to children from grades prekindergarten to sixth.
Persons interested in applying for the position may download the request for quotation through www.somerspointgov.org/pdfs/RFQ-art-instructor-7-25-19; inquiries may be made by contacting somersptarts@gmail.com or by picking up the RFQ in person at the city Clerk’s Office in City Hall, 1 W. New Jersey Ave., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.