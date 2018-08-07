LINWOOD — The Somers Point School District summer production of “Mary Poppins Jr.” will open Thursday for four performances on the stage at Mainland Regional High School. A cast of 29 students in grades 4 through 8, many of them veterans of the Somers Point stage, bring to life one of the most beloved Disney stories of all time.
The cast is putting the finishing touches on this week’s performances, going through their songs and working out the kinks in their dance numbers. Soon to be seventh-graders Giada Dougherty and Bella Person who play Miss Andrew and Bert, respectively, debated the best song of the show. For Giada it is “Brimstone and Treacle,” but for Bella it is “Step in Time.” In the leading role as Mary Poppins, Charlee Miller said her favorite tune is “Step in Time.”
Based on the P.L. Travers novel, this adaptation of Mary Poppins is directed by Philip Pallitto with Carlye Waniak as the musical director and Karen Cleighton as choreographer. Pallitto said the positivity Mary Poppins brings to every situation she encounters prompted him to choose this summer’s production.
Set in London, Mary Poppins sings and dances her way to creating harmony within the Banks family and shows Michael and Jane Banks a whole new world with new friends. Pallitto said the kids are embracing their roles in “Mary Poppins Jr.,” adding that so many have a fond memory of the lovable nanny and quote the lyrics and break into the show tunes.
The show is double cast, with each team getting the limelight in two performances. In addition to Charlee, Lyndsey Christian shares the title role. The role of Bert is shared by Bella and Jaxson Carmichael. Jane Banks’ role is shared by Emma Laut and Kaitlyn Eucogan, and brother Michael is shared by Geoffrey Lovett and Lilli Person. Mr. and Mrs. Banks are played by Kelsey Higbee and Jamie Ireland and Gilliam Lovett and Brianna Gannon.