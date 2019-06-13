You are the owner of this article.
The Current of Linwood, Northfield &amp; Somers Point

Somers Point to hold Art in the Park on June 15

SOMERS POINT — The fourth annual Art in the Park event will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at John F. Kennedy Park on Broadway Avenue, the city announced.

Art in the Park features the work of local and regional, professional and amateur artists for exhibit and sale. It is also an opportunity for artists to paint onsite en plein aire (outdoors). Prizes will be awarded to both professional and amateur artist exhibitors, as well as those in the en plein aire category. Visitors to the festival will have the opportunity to vote for the People’s Choice Award.

Sponsoring the awards are Anchorage Tavern, The Clam Bar, Passion Vines Wine & Spirits Co., South Jersey Jazz Society, For Two Cents Plain and the Tilton Inn.

Activities for fun will take place all day, including interactive art experiences for adults and children, such as Paint Your Own Backpack, collaborative painting on large canvases, Collage Corner, an Arts Reach Out Clothesline art exhibit by Somers Point students in the After School CASTLE program, Cardboard Construction, Haiku Happenings, yoga and face painting.

Musical entertainment will include the Tom Angello Jazz Trio, sponsored in part by the South Jersey Jazz Society, and by local singer-guitarist Marc Wasserman.

Food vendors will include Mr. Ice Cream Man, Jay’s Crab Shack, Upper Sandwiches and Maui Joe’s Shave Ice.

Art in the Park is free and open to the public. Kennedy Park provides handicapped parking. See ArtintheParksomerspt.weebly.com for the free-transportation schedule between the park and other locations, including parking areas. Rides will by provided by Atlantic County Transportation.

Contributors to Art in the Park and Arts Commission 2019 programs include the city of Somers Point, Somers Point Business Association, AtlantiCare Healing Arts Program, Ocean First Bank, Republic Bank, Somers Point Foundation for Education and Sturdy Saving Bank. The Art in the Park event is made possible through the state Council for the Arts in the Department of State, Partner Agency of the NEA through the Local Arts Grant/Atlantic County Office of Cultural Affairs.

For more information on Art in the Park, please contact Kathleen Arleth of the Somers Point Arts Commission at 609-653-4991 or katharleth@hotmail.com.

For more information about Somers Point, see VisitSomersPoint.com or call 609-927-9088.

