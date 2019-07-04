Part two of the South Jersey Jazz Society’s Summer Latin Jazz Series features percussionist Wilson “Chembo” Corniel. This event will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 18, at Josie Kelly’s Public House, 908 Shore Road. Cost is $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers.
2009 Grammy nominee percussionist Corniel was born in Manhattan on Nov. 22, 1953, of Puerto Rican parents and raised in the Red Hook neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York City. During these years he was able to study with such luminaries of the Afro-Caribbean percussion tradition as Tommy Lopez Sr., “Little Ray” Romero, Louie Bauzo and Cachete Maldonado.
Corniel honed his skills at the Harbor Conservatory for the Performing Arts in New York and at the prestigious La Escuela Nacional de Arte in Havana, Cuba, under the direction of the great Chucho Valdés.
Corniel has created a reputation for himself among musicians and the public. Today, he is considered one of the best hard-hitting, versatile percussionists around. Corniel teaches percussion to students at the SUNY Purchase Conservatory of Music and leads numerous clinics throughout the United States, bringing awareness of the rich Afro-Caribbean traditions to others.
Joining Corniel will be Hery Pax, tenor sax, Igor Atalita, piano, Ian Stewart, bass, and Joel Mateo,drums.
For more information see southjerseyjazz.org, email info@southjerseyjazz.org, or call 927-6677.