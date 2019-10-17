NORTHFIELD — This Sunday, Catholics will celebrate a milestone in their faith and in their community as St. Bernadette Church commemorates the dedication of the church with a special Mass, a luncheon and a choir concert. The parish is now called St. Gianna Berretta Molla since the merger with St. Peter’s of Pleasantville, but the church building retains the name of St. Bernadette.
The Rev. Anthony Manuppella is the pastor at St. Gianna and is leading the effort to recognize the dedicated parishioners who were there as the first stone was laid in place and those who continue to join together to make up the parish community.
“I am privileged to be the pastor of this beautiful church,”Manuppella said. “I am thankful to the builders and leaders of the parish that were here before me. I did not have to build a church, but together we can all build on the great history of St. Bernadette's.”
The pastor said they will have Bishop Dennis Sullivan saying Mass and they will also dedicate the pipe organ that has been reclaimed and completely refurbished. Former priests who have served at St. Bernadette's will be there as well.
Parishioner Rosemary O’Dowd was a part of one of the original families of the church.
“We were young, with young families, and we were so excited that Northfield was chosen to get its own parish,” said O’Dowd. “When I joined here, I pledged my allegiance to the church. We were blessed with good leaders.”
Monsignor Charles Beausang was chosen as the pastor for the new church.
“I swear the man did not sleep for 10 years,” said O’Dowd. “He was dedicated to get the church built, but to also build a parish family and community at the same time.”
As O’Dowd explained it, Monsignor Beausang was given a 12-acre plot of land at 1421 New Road that extends to Burton Avenue as the spot for the church. It had been a chicken farm. The land cost $69,000 and had a 10-year mortgage. He asked parishioners to make pledges to help raise the funds for the church. Along with pledges, there were fundraisers like the chicken dinners and other events that have become traditions.
The parish of St. Bernadette, according to the history of the church, received its charter June 25, 1966. The very first Mass for the parish was at the home of Bill and Jane Nugent in July the same year. Families were excited to be a part of the new parish, and with more than 700 members of the church, finding a location to offer Mass was crucial.
The first official community Mass was held July 31, 1966 at the Harvey D. Johnson American Legion Post. According to church records, the American Legion Post served as the temporary home of St. Bernadette’s parish until the official dedication 50 years ago on Oct. 26, 1969.
One memory Manuppella shared of the history of the church was that of the first Christmas Midnight Mass in 1968. The church was not yet finished, but the large congregation had the chance to celebrate the birth of Christ in the space that would become their church.
“They had a portable altar surrounded with red poinsettias, folding chairs borrowed from the Atlantic City Convention Center, and with the parish now with nearly 3,000 members, were so grateful to have a place to worship together,” the pastor said.
According to records, the church cost $365,000 to build and another $40,000 to furnish. When completed, it was built in the shape of a cross.
As the preparations are in full swing for the 50th anniversary celebration Sunday, Oct. 20, and looking back over the past half century, there was a celebration of another kind happening Saturday that was looking at the future. The Cabrera family of Mays Landing were there for the baptism of 3-month-old Stella Cabrera.
Nellys Cabrera, Stella’s mother, said, “Our whole family is here. This is a very special day for all of us. We are here because we want to give Stella a chance for a Catholic life.”
The special 50th anniversary Mass with Bishop Sullivan will take place at 11 a.m. with a luncheon to follow at Atlantic City Country Club and then a concert back in the church at 2 p.m. For more information, contact Claudia at the Rectory at 609-646-5611.
