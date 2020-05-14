SOMERS POINT — The bags of nonperishable food kept coming on Saturday, May 2, for the St. Joseph food drive. According to Lisa Weiss, parish secretary, this was the second food drive held at the church since the start of the pandemic.
“The response to help our local families was so generous,” said Weiss. Volunteers completely filled nine cars to the roof with food items donated to St Joseph’s. Weiss said normally parishioners will drop off 10-12 bags during the weekend Masses.
“Without the Masses each week, the amount of food collected is less, but when we asked for donations, people were incredibly generous,” she said.
The donated food was earmarked to help local families and stock the shelves of the Ecumenical Food Pantry at Grace Lutheran Church in Somers Point, where they are having trouble keeping their shelves stocked due to the increased need.
“Right now, people really want to help others who are in need,” Weiss said. “We could not believe the generosity of our parishioners; their donations will help many families that are struggling right now.”
