Back in late 2005, I had the unique opportunity to do something I always wanted to do. Although for the better part of my late teens and older I had good fortune to DJ parties, clubs and a number of events, I had never hosted a radio music program. Throughout my career I have been a guest on dozens of radio programs, but never a host.
In the fall of 2005, thanks to an invitation to one-time guest host a program on Stockton’s WLFR Radio Station, my desire to become a radio show host became a reality. The original guest spot, playing some of my favorite songs I was to share with the listeners as part of a “Stockton Songs” program, led to a few conversations and the offer to host a regular weekly radio program.
During planning and development of the two-hour show, I settled on a business talk show that also played music to drive the talking points of the show and build segues between the business concepts and the music. It has been said there is a music lyric for every situation in life, so why should business be any different?. The radio program was named M4 Small Biz Radio and officially hit the airwaves in February 2006. The four “M’s” of the show stand for management, marketing, money and music. Over the years we shortened the name to M4 Biz Radio.
The show grew out of its original midday Wednesday time slot to its current time and day of 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, straddling the drive time and allowing local radio and internet listeners to “tune in and turn up their business.” The show has welcomed hundreds of guests from the world of business, nonprofit community and the music world. I have had the pleasure of playing thousands of songs chosen by our guests as well as those associated with the show and station.
It has been an amazing musical journey and like so many parts of my life, I have Stockton College and now Stockton University to thank for such an awesome opportunity. WLFR 91.7 FM (or Lake Fred Radio) is a musical institution that, while run by an education institution, has always and will continue to have a very unique existence in our region.
Legend has it that 35 years ago this month, the lively melody of “People Get Ready” by The Impressions blared across the then-Stockton State College campus as radio station WLFR 91.7 FM went live on the air for the first time.
Over the years, WLFR has broadcast a variety of musical formats as well as community and sporting events. The most noteworthy benefits of the station is that the DJs and those who have directed the station over the years have been encouraged to play artists who are not played on commercial radio. Artists like R.E.M., Dropkick Murphys, Vampire Weekend, and so many more have gotten their start and owe some of their success to college radio.
By the time I started doing my show, the station was located in a small area in upper G wing on Stockton’s Galloway Township Campus. With the growth of the campus, a new state of the art studio was built in Stockton’s Campus Center. Two years ago the station moved from a "faculty adviser" model of station management and hired a full time general manager. Chad Robert, the first official general manager of WLFR, has a mission and vision to continue to grow the station while staying true to the history and culture that makes the station unique in the region.
The Stockton radio station is celebrating its 35th anniversary on Friday, Oct. 25, with an event from 6 to 10 p.m. at Stockton University in Galloway.
Station history is important and will be a big part of the celebration this year.
“I remember a big, square cake coming down the halls,” said WLFR Content Manager and DJ Paul Glaser, who was present at the inaugural party. “Everyone was celebrating.”
Admission to this year’s party is free, but donations to support the station are welcome. Alumni as well as current and former DJs are invited to attend and share their memories. The event will also feature an unveiling ceremony for the new WLFR logo. Live music celebrating a number of musical genres will provide the soundtrack for the night.
Scheduled to appear are Creem Circus, a 21st century glam rock four-piece band from Fishtown in Philly, a Creep Records recording artist with a new album, "The Glitterest, Sladest, Rockinest, Laidest, Overtime Paidest, Boogiest Band in Town"; the Philadelphia-based band Dominy, an indie rock four-piece part of the stable of BlixYZ recording artists with two albums, "Drugstore Cowboy" and "Wet Leather" to check out.
In addition, Hip Hop artists Wolfgang Joc and Shawn Rock, whose song “Atlantic City” (featuring Nina Blue) is gaining attention, will perform along with Molly Ringworm, another four-piece indie rock unit from Galloway. Molly Ringworm band member DJ Sara Holt is also a station member at WLFR. She has a newly released EP called "Good Ol Boys." Two WLFR favorites and music men Malcolm Tent and 1Adam12 will perform as part of the night’s musical offering.
Listen Up! and plan to attend WLFR’s 35-year anniversary 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, in the Campus Center Event Room. For more information, see stockton.edu/wlfr or call the station at 609-652-4781.
