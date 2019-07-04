SOMERS POINT — Suasion Communications Group was honored with a 2019 Bulldog PR (Industry) Award in the category of Best Travel & Tourism Campaign for its successful execution of the Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority public relations campaign.
“The Suasion team is thrilled to have been recognized by our industry peers with this prestigious 2019 Bulldog PR Award,” said Susan Adelizzi-Schmidt, president and owner of Suasion Communications Group.
The 2019 Bulldog Award winners were selected based on demonstrated goals, objectives, strategy, execution, results and innovation/creativity. Suasion executed the 2018 travel and tourism campaign for the authority with the goal of keeping the Wildwoods top-of-mind as the No. 1 family destination and the event capital of the East Coast.
“The Wildwoods are the number one family vacation destination at the New Jersey Shore offering a wide variety of family fun options for all ages, and the Suasion team assisted us in effectively communicating our message to the media and the public,” said Ben Rose, director of marketing and public relations at the authority.
This marks the first Bulldog PR Award for Suasion, and its second award for 2019, having recently been honored with the New Jersey Tourism Industry Association's Tourism Excellence Award for digital outreach for client Downtown Haddonfield. Suasion has been honored many other times, by the Philadelphia Business Journal, the NJTIA and the Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association Internationa's Adrian awards.
Suasion is a full-service communications agency with a complete range of services, including brand strategy, public relations, digital marketing, websites and creative design. Suasion’s clients include hospitality, tourism, municipal, retail, corporate, health care and nonprofit organizations. Its offices are in Somers Point and Haddonfield.
Adelizzi-Schmidt, of Upper Township, acquired Smith O’Keefe & Associates in 2007 and rebranded it under the name Suasion Communications Group. She completed her MBA at Stockton University in Galloway Township and has a bachelor's degree from Arcadia University in Glenside, Pennsylvania. She is an adjunct professor at Stockton’s School of Business, where she teaches undergraduate- and graduate-level marketing classes.
Adelizzi-Schmidt serves on the Downtown New Jersey board of directors and is a member of the Stockton University Women’s Leadership Council.
For more information about Suasion Communications Group, see SuasionMarketing.com.