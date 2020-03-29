During these uncertain times, one thing is certain when it comes to the future of many of the businesses we rely on to help keep our communities vibrant with services and retail options along with the employment and tax revenues to which we have grown accustomed.
When faced with decisions that affect many people in so many different ways, the responses people have are as unique as each person, couple or family. Although a high number of “nonessential” or larger businesses are closed, businesses selling prepared take-out foods are considered essential and are still operating. This week, let’s take a look at what we know from a local perspective (that also follows many national trends) and what we can do to continue to support our local food and also our regional food service industry.
We as a community know that it is always important to support the local businesses, especially those in our neighborhoods. We all enjoy the owner or manager or wait staff knowing our name or greeting us with a pleasant word or thanking us for spending our time and dining dollars with them. This is not unique to a region like ours, but what is unique is the relationships that each of us share.
These relationships stem from the individuals who own, operate and work at the places we frequent. The act of eating or drinking takes up a good portion of our lifetimes. So how and where we decide to frequent eateries with any regularity shapes not only our experiences but the experiences of those who serve us the food and drink.
We are extremely fortunate to live in a place year-round that thousands and thousands of people pay thousands and thousands of dollars to visit for a week or two in season. We get months full of culinary offerings that range from a quick food grab to five-star dining while those who only visit count that time in minutes. I learned a long time ago, thanks to my then-girlfriend and now wife, Allison, and her family that going out to dinner was an experience, not just a means to fulfilling a hunger to eat.
For the past thirty-plus years, I have taken that idea of dining with me wherever and whenever I am seated and eating either with friends, family or sometimes new acquaintances. Dining is an experience to be enjoyed.
That being said, how do we create a fresh and/or unique dining experience in a temporary world of take-out? Here are a few suggestions from both a customer and business owner of a restaurant turned take-out business and those who always provided take-out to consider.
• Continue to support local: Always think about and chose the local eateries on a regular basis. Most likely these are the places that are hiring and employing your neighbors or your neighbor’s children. That decision helps keep a community vibrant with first jobs, opportunities for next jobs and community support from the businesses. They have been there for you, now is the time to be there for them.
• Buy gift cards: A friend of mine showed up at our door, just prior to the enactment of full social distancing, on Saint Patrick’s Day with a loaf of soda bread and a gift card to a local pub/eatery with a note inviting us to have dinner on them. It was so appreciated but not expected at all. I think the correct term here is “pay it forward” or “pay it back” or if you are in a position to do so simply “pay for a gift card.” Whether you “gift it” or use it yourself at a later date the decision to do so is a great move.
• Consider widening your definition of local: As discussed, we live in a place that offers so many options for dining and eating. A friend reminded me as I discussed the merits of eating local of the value of still creating an “experience” in the current “take-out only” situation. My friend suggested that one could widen the circle of local options and drive a bit farther than normal for take-out. Not only if the option you want is not available but to also to try new cuisine. If you think about the “experience,” there are many restaurants that historically did not offer take-out options but do now. That activity of going a bit farther or eating something unique or different at home could create a new family dining experience.
Whatever you decide or how you can and will support the industry that has “fed us well” for so many years is completely up to you and your family. I hope that if you are like me you feel that many of the people that own, operate and serve us at these establishments are part of our extended family. And for that reason alone let’s continue to support them.
