Surgical Chairman’s Award Presented to Shore Physicians Group and Shore Quality Partners

Shore Medical Center Department of Surgery Chairman Leonard Galler, MD, FACS, presented Shore Physicians Group and Shore Quality Partners with the 2020 Surgical Chairman’s Award. Pictured left to right are Robert J. Bray, DDS, MS, Chair, Shore Medical Center Board of Trustees; Leonard Galler, MD, FACS, General Surgeon and Chairman of the Department of Surgery; Cliff Frank, Interim Executive Director, Shore Quality Partners; Mark Stephens, Chief Administrative Officer, Shore Physicians Group; and David May, MD, MBA, Shore Physicians Group President and General Surgeon.