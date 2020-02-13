Surgical Chairman’s Award Presented to Shore Physicians Group and Shore Quality Partners

During a ceremony on Jan. 30 at Shore Medical Center, Department of Surgery Chairman Leonard Galler, MD, FACS, presented the 12th annual Surgical Chairman’s Award to Mark Stephens of Shore Physicians Group and Cliff Frank of Shore Quality Partners. This prestigious award is presented annually to a physician, nurse, organization, administrator, or community member who has gone above and beyond to support Shore’s surgical program.
Dr. Galler noted that significant changes in healthcare prompted the 2012 formation of Shore Physicians Group, made up of employed physicians, and Shore Quality Partners, which aligns private practice physicians with Shore’s model of care. Over the years, those two organizations have been instrumental in helping Shore Medical Center expand its surgical services to meet the growing healthcare needs of the community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.