Surgical Chairman’s Award Presented to Shore Physicians Group and Shore Quality Partners

Shore Medical Center Department of Surgery Chairman Leonard Galler, MD, FACS, presented Shore Physicians Group and Shore Quality Partners with the 2020 Surgical Chairman’s Award. Pictured left to right are Robert J. Bray, DDS, MS, Chair, Shore Medical Center Board of Trustees; Leonard Galler, MD, FACS, General Surgeon and Chairman of the Department of Surgery; Cliff Frank, Interim Executive Director, Shore Quality Partners; Mark Stephens, Chief Administrative Officer, Shore Physicians Group; and David May, MD, MBA, Shore Physicians Group President and General Surgeon.

 Chelsey Fairfield / Provided

During a ceremony on Jan. 30 at Shore Medical Center, Department of Surgery Chairman Leonard Galler, MD, FACS, presented the 12th annual Surgical Chairman’s Award to Mark Stephens of Shore Physicians Group and Cliff Frank of Shore Quality Partners. This prestigious award is presented annually to a physician, nurse, organization, administrator, or community member who has gone above and beyond to support Shore’s surgical program.

Dr. Galler noted that significant changes in healthcare prompted the 2012 formation of Shore Physicians Group, made up of employed physicians, and Shore Quality Partners, which aligns private practice physicians with Shore’s model of care. Over the years, those two organizations have been instrumental in helping Shore Medical Center expand its surgical services to meet the growing healthcare needs of the community.

