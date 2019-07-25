NORTHFIELD — Getting pulled over by a Northfield Police Officer this summer does not mean the operator of the vehicle is going to be paying a fine. Actually, getting pulled over in Northfield could be a pretty sweet deal.
Through a partnership with Northfield McDonald’s Restaurant owner Tom Durante, Northfield cops are on the lookout for kids following the rules and those caught riding their bikes through town wearing a helmet just might get stopped for doing the right thing. The ticket the police officer will be handing the bike rider is a ticket for a free ice cream treat at the McDonald’s on New Road.
Northfield Mayor Erland Chau said, “It is important that we let our children here in town know that we see them being smart, listening to their parents, following the rules and keeping themselves safe by wearing their bike helmets. This is the second year the Northfield Police Department has teamed up with McDonald’s to reward kids who have gotten caught doing the right thing.”
Police officers will continue to be on the lookout for kids wearing their bike helmets and handing out tickets for ice cream through Labor Day.