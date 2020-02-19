SOMERS POINT — St. Joseph Regional School will hold its 13th annual spring gala, A Leap of Faith, Saturday, Feb. 29. The gala is a fun and fancy evening for St. Joe’s families, supporters and the community, according to school Advancement Director Carla Marrone. The funds raised at the gala are used to enhance the academic experience for all students at the school.
Each year a dedicated community member is honored at the gala. This year it will be Barbara Ridge, of Northfield, a member of the St. Joseph’s Board of Trustees.
“Barbara is such a dedicated volunteer here at St. Joe’s, at Shore Medical Center, and she is on the board of trustees at CASA, which provides services and advocacy for more than 4,000 children in foster care in New Jersey. She is the first woman honoree at the gala,” Marrone said.
Ridge, along with her husband, Michael, own and operate the Ridge Insurance Agency in Northfield.
“When they told me that I would be the honoree for the gala this year, and the fact that I am the first woman to be honored, I was just gob-smacked. I have a grandson in the pre-K program, and I have been on the board of trustees for six years, and I thoroughly enjoy giving back to this wonderful community,” Barbara Ridge said.
Prior to living in Northfield, Ridge lived in Cape May County, where she was a member of the board at St. Raymond’s Church. She said it was a good experience where she felt she could help, so when she was asked to join St. Joseph’s board she did not hesitate. Ridge said she feels like she brings organizational and fundraising skills to the board and is happy to be a member of the advancement committee.
“I enjoy the people, and I have met a lot of people since moving here. I don’t play golf, so for me this is enjoyable to be a part of, and I feel honored to have the opportunity to help the school and the community in some way,” she said.
The gala honoree said she sent three of her children through Catholic schools and is glad her grandson is attending St. Joseph’s. “This is an awesome school, the kids are family and the teachers know every kid, every big brother or sister, cousin and parents,” Ridge said. “I like that kids are one of the few, not one of the many. I also like the morals and the humanity that is a part of the school. They teach the older students to care for and about the younger students and that pattern of helping others is a wonderful life lesson.”
Ridge acknowledged that it is a challenge for parents to put their children through Catholic school but said it is so very worth it.
The Leap of Faith gala will be at Linwood Country Club. It will include dinner and dancing to the popular band, The Usual Suspects. The evening will feature many raffle baskets as well as a silent auction. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $100 and available on the school website, sjrs.org, at the school, 11 Harbor Lane in Somers Point, or by calling 609-927-2228.
