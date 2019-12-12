The other day somebody asked me about my title. Among the half dozen other things I do regularly like consulting, television, radio and writing of multiple columns, I hold the title of “development director” for Catamaran Media a division of BH Media. When I answered that question, it got me thinking about the role of a traditional Film or TV Director.
Being a fan of film and the movies, I understand the film director’s role is to control the film's artistic, dramatic and comedic aspects, as well as visualize the script while guiding the technical crew and actors with the goal of fulfilling that vision.
Working in and around and being a fan of economic development, we can draw some parallels from the aspects of film making and creating a film to creating a stronger regional business economy. After comparing the work being done in both fields there seems to be a number of elements that occur in both areas.
As the development director for Catamaran Media, I get to control a portion of decision making when it comes to some many of products created and also get to offer suggestions. I do my best to help the teams involved like sales, graphics and editorial visualize and develop strategies. As I stated earlier in my list of other roles I even help to write some “scripts” in the form of columns and stories. A director’s role is to provide help to guide the team. And the goal is to fulfill the vision of the people who ultimately produce the product. In the case of TV or film that would be the studio. In the case of the work I do it is BH Media. One of the most enjoyable parts of the job is to get creative with aspects of the content, offering and the marketing of what we do every week in The Currents, Gazettes, Leader and Beachcomber both in print and online.
The key word for any director is “action.” Whether it is shouted at the beginning of a scene being shot or a challenge to have business owners take more positive actions in running and growing their businesses, calling for “action” can make things happen.
Before we call for action, we will need a script. In the world of content development we would refer to a plan for what stories or content we would like to include in the weekly offering. Not only would you not want to watch a film with no script, who on earth would want to make that picture? Or better yet who would fund it? The same holds true for the content of our products. Who would want to attempt to create anything without a strategy or plan?
Make sure everyone knows their lines. Blown lines in big pictures and film make for great gag reels and bonus DVD features. However, when actors or actresses mess up their lines or do not come to the set prepared it costs the film production money. If this sounds familiar to the concepts of business, it should. When you or your teammates show up for work unprepared or say the wrong things to customers, the organization has the potential to lose customers or revenue. We want to make sure that everyone knows their role and to perform it.
The time to “act” is now. In film it is customary to allow actors the opportunity to prepare in many ways for the role they will be playing. This goes beyond the script and gets deeper into the other elements that help the actor to make the person they are playing seem more realistic and believable. The actors, like many of you reading this column, are preparing for their next role. Clearly, we all want to work toward something that allows us to grow and in the case of our products, to connect the community with quality information that is appropriate for a weekly community-centric publication. I meet people every day who want to offer stories or information we can share with you, our readers.
Everyone has a part to play. If you do have a suggestion or story or want to contribute to the paper in some way, you need to decide what your role will be. You could be the lead actor, actress or something else or you could be another form of community connector. Or perhaps taking on a supporting role is more appealing. How about a producer, and make or create something. Maybe you have an event or organization you need to let us know about? These are all roles that play a vital part in our goal to connect our communities and our region.
Are you ready for your close-up? Sometimes it is as easy as taking a first step toward making a connection. So if you have something to share the time to act is now. You may have guessed that my favorite part of being a director is getting to call for and shout, “Action!”
