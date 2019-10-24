As a teen, I have learned that life is certainly not like a movie. You don’t meet the love of your life, you are not happy forever, and all friends don’t stick around. Every one of us is changing and developing into our own person. The process is not easy, but we are all going through something similar. We are all just trying to figure out who we are and what we want to do with our lives. Teens struggle with many things and parents need to be reminded of the different realities.
The dating game has changed.
Relationships used to boast boys holding doors for girls, presenting them with flowers and taking them on movie dates. Now it’s just boys hitting girls up on social media, sliding in our “DM’s,” calling us “hot,” and asking for our Snapchat. What happened to the word “beautiful?" Chivalry seems dead. It is hard to have a movie romance when most guys just want inappropriate pictures and to just “hook-up.” Few seem to be in a relationship anymore, as few believe in commitment. Girls also play a role in this. There was a time when girls had respect for themselves and didn’t dress so inappropriately. Boys used to see more than just a body, but nowadays, that’s all it feels like. Girls are leading boys on, and boys do the same. It’s a constant cycle. People now “talk” instead of date — which basically means people know that you like each other, but it doesn’t stop them from talking or flirting to other girls/boys. I entered high school with high hopes of getting a boyfriend, like many other girls dream, but was severely let down at how things are. Chivalry and monogamy are hard to find.
We are a very tolerant generation.
30 years ago, gay people tended to stay in the closet. They feared being different. I would describe our generation as unique and outgoing and partly accepting. We progressed so much in accepting people for who they are. Teens aren’t afraid to come out anymore and say what they really like. Thank goodness times have changed, but gays, lesbians, transgendered people and more aren’t always accepted. We have done well allowing people to be themselves, and we want to promote this. We want teens to feel comfortable for who they are. There are always going to be people who constantly hate and judge. We need more parents to support them even if they aren’t big fans of this. Liking what you like shouldn’t be hated, yet there are still kids making jokes. Teens are confused enough as it is. Trying to figure out who you are while not being accepted isn’t easy.
There’s a new form of peer pressure.
Peer pressure is nothing new, but juuling and vaping are. Juuling and vaping have taken over many teens' lives. Having a nicotine addiction at age 14 isn’t cool and shouldn’t be perceived that way. Smoking cigarettes and cigars has, thankfully, decreased through the years. But parents aren’t realizing that their teen is going out to parties with alcohol and vapes. We are at this age where everyone seems to be trying these things, which makes us curious to try them too. Drinking at an early age damages our frontal lobes since they’re still developing. It can cause high blood pressure, cardiomyopathy, a stroke, or an irregular heartbeat. I think we need to raise more awareness of the use of alcohol and to stop juuling and vaping at a young age.
I hope for a day when men start to open doors for women and will want more than just to hook up. I hope for girls to gain some self-respect for themselves. I hope for my future children to feel comfortable speaking to me about anything they need to talk about. I hope for parents to accept their children for who they are now. So, parents, your understanding means a lot to us teens. Having you guys understand why we’re so moody and stressed all the time helps form a better relationship with us. I want parents to understand were all just simply confused.
