From left to right are Donna Danielson, left, general manager of Tanger Outlets Atlantic City, and Jessica Melville, development coordinator for Gilda’s Club South Jersey, hold the oversized check representing Tanger's $11,838.46 donation to Gilda’s Club South Jersey. 

 Donna J. Danielson / Provided

Tanger Outlets Atlantic City recently donated $11,838.46 to Gilda’s Club South Jersey. 

With more than 16,000 individuals throughout South Jersey diagnosed with cancer each year, Gilda’s Club South Jersey is the only cancer support community in southern New Jersey offering a free, comprehensive program of psychosocial support, including educational lectures, workshops, social activities and support groups to men, women, teens and children affected by cancer. Age is the number one risk factor for cancer. As the baby boomer generation ages, the number of individuals in our community diagnosed with cancer is growing. Tanger has contributed more than $18 million to breast cancer research through the PINK Campaign, 5K races, on-site events and other breast cancer-related fundraising initiatives across the U.S.

