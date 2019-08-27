LINWOOD — Remembering Megan Herbein's dad and saving lives was the theme Saturday morning at Our Lady of Sorrows Church Hall where the 17-year-old along with her family and friends raised more than $5,000 at a pancake breakfast for Hope One Atlantic County.
Megan Herbein was only 14 when her father, Rich Herbein, was found dead from an overdose of heroin. She said last year as her father’s birthday approached she wanted to do something to help other families who have been affected by the opioid crisis.
“I enlisted my mom and my relatives, and we raised more than $1,200 for Hope One. My hope is that we can do something to help get people the help they need to get clean and stay clean,” Herbein said.
Hope One Atlantic County is a mobile response unit that offers "critical support for persons struggling with addiction," according to the Hope One Atlantic County website.
Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler brought Hope One to Atlantic County and is working with volunteers and community partners to reach addicts and get them the help they need. He was at the pancake breakfast not only showing support of the 17-year-old's effort but to also explain how Hope One is knocking down barriers to help people battling addiction. He comes at the addiction crisis with first-hand knowledge. Scheffler’s eldest daughter has battled addiction on and off for the past 15 years.
“Without Ali, Hope One would not exist, but I will continue to fight for those who are affected by the opioid crisis,” said Scheffler. “I am blown away by what Megan has done here today. All of these people that have come out to show their love and respect for her effort to honor her dad by contributing to Hope One. It's so impressive.”
The sheriff said the funds raised will pay for treatment, for transportation to a treatment facility, for Narcan, for fees the individual headed to treatment might incur. It will help with housing when they return from residential detox and will help them when they are looking for a job. “We try to handle everything and try to give them all the tools we can to help them get clean and achieve success,” Scheffler said.
Angela Irwin, of Egg Harbor Township, was working hard, flipping pancakes in the kitchen while volunteers from the Egg Harbor Township Interact Club stacked them on plates for the more than 100 supporters who attended the Saturday morning event. Irwin said her daughter dances with Herbein at Ensemble Arts. “We are a part of the Ensemble Art’s dance family. Megan’s mom called me, and I was happy to help. I work at Tropicana and they were nice enough to donate pancake batter for 100 people along with bacon and sausage,” Irwin said.
Sonia and Erik Robertson, of Mays Landing, work with Rich Herbein’s mother, Regina Cappuccio. “We came this morning because we want to support Regina. This addiction problem is something that happens in other places and to other families but then it happens so close to home and to people you know and love, and you realize that we all need to support efforts like this,”
“I miss my dad, but I feel really good about what we have done here today, and I can only hope that the money we raised will help other people,” said Megan Herbein. Megan’s mother, Leslie Sanders, of Egg Harbor Township, was busy talking with supporters and selling tickets.
As they tallied the money raised, Sanders said, “Megan is overwhelmed with gratitude. This has definitely exceeded our expectations. I am so proud of Megan.”
The amount raised was over $5,100, with more donations still coming in. To donate to Hope One Atlantic County, see hopeoneac.com/donate