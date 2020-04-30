I have covered the topic of time numerous times throughout my years of writing. Time, time management and timing are important factors when it comes to owning and operating a business.
Over the past weeks, we have found ourselves with more time. I do not mean that I think many of us are not working. Whether you are still open, working at your profession onsite or remotely, even if you are not technically working — as a business owner, you really never stop working.
The time I am referring to is the time that used to be filled with more “normal” business activities or things related to our business that we do not now have to do or have to do less of. Things like commuting to business or office locations. I know some business owners, for instance restaurant owners, are still going to their buildings, but with reduced or limited hours, there is extra time that used to be filled by earlier morning openings and later night closings. Even businesses deemed essential have seen changes to their operations and operating hours.
I am a true believer that time is one of the most valuable commodities in the entire world. Please consider the following age old riddle:
“I am free yet priceless, you can't own me but you can use me, you can't keep me but you can spend me. Once you lose me you can never have me back. What am I?
The answer of course is time.
So what to do with the new-found time that has been bestowed upon us?
We can spend the time worrying about so many things that are beyond our control or we can use the time to think, plan, strategize and act individually or collectively to be as prepared as possible for what the future may hold.
We are all hoping that our places of businesses and our year-round and seasonal economies open up as soon as it is deemed safe to do so. The following of guidelines, recommendations, rules and executive orders at all levels, as ever-changing as they are, is exactly what we need to be aware of, plan for and act on.
Take the time to appreciate what you have built and plan for what you will build or rebuild as far as your business is concerned. The challenges and concerns are real and the worry you feel is completely justifiable. These are uncharted times and no one knows what the future will hold. Despite the fact that even day-to-day the times we live in are uncertain. One thing I am certain of is that we can take actions today to stay connected with our customers. We can do a few simple things each day to continue to strengthen our relationships with our customers and community. We can plan to open, because open we shall, when the time is right to do it safely and with the welfare of the community in mind.
Here is a reminder that we will open back up and work together as a business community toward whatever our new normal looks like. Four tips based on the four-letter word that many of us cannot wait to l see in your windows or doors:
“O” is for outreach. Now is the time to strengthen and, as opportunities present themselves, build new relationships. Do you know that list of people you have been meaning to call, email or text but have not had the “time” to do so? Exactly. Now you have the time to reach out and find out how they are doing. And maybe the two of you will share some ideas that benefit you both.
“P” is for positioning. I cannot say enough about being prepared for the next chapter in the COVID-19 saga. You need to have an internal plan for opening your business that follows the guidelines and requirements to do so. Despite the fact that some of these rules are being developed or adjusted every day and change from day to day, you need to have a fluid plan that takes into account the different realistic scenarios you may encounter as things move forward. Do everything you can to be positioned in a way that gives you as many options as possible.
“E” is for expectations. I said “realistic” because you need to have a thought process somewhere between the total optimism of “everything is going to go back to normal” with the total pessimistic “things will never ever never ever be the same” state of mind. Take a look around and really think about what you see. I see a large number of people focused on helping people and businesses survive. My expectation is we will continue to work together to reopen our economy and recover as stronger communities.
“N” is for networking. Feel free to go back and search the majority of the columns I have penned about networking. There is no better tool to help businesses than networking. Especially when our focus is not business as usual or something we can refer to as “business unusual.” Set up some social media or web-based networking opportunities. We could all use some networking and more B2B conversation right about now — because now is the perfect time!
