The Current of Linwood, Northfield &amp; Somers Point

The Patriots for Somers Mansion host concert to benefit preservation efforts

030719_lns_spspring

The Patriots for The Somers Mansion will host "Taste Spring at the Point" – an evening concert event to benefit the effort to preserve and improve the historic Somers Mansion – on Wednesday, March 20 at 6 p.m. at the Gateway Playhouse in Somers Point.

 Provided by Suasion Communications Group

The show will include a Jersey Shore Rock & Soul tribute to Bruce Springsteen, Southside Johnny, The Cruisers, The Stones and many more, starring the Billy Walton Band. Other musical entertainment will include The SSP’s, performing hits from Elvis Presley and the Blues Brothers.

Wine and beer tasting will be donated by Circle Liquor Store in Somers Point, and complimentary Primo Pizza, Pete’s Subs and Formica Bakery desserts will be available.

The concert will take place 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at the Gateway Playhouse, 738 Bay Ave.

A minimum donation of $20 will serve as admission. Seats are limited and will be available on a first come, first serve basis.

This will be the first of many concerts to be held at the Gateway Playhouse in 2019.

The Patriots for The Somers Mansion, a nonprofit group of volunteers, was established to preserve the historic mansion site, encourage heritage tourism and expand opportunities for locals and tourists alike to learn the history of Atlantic County's oldest building. For more information see somersmansionpatriots.org.

