SOMERS POINT — The Point, the newest offering on the city’s bayfront, officially opened its bamboo-style doors Sunday, June 30.
However, Saturday waterfront adventure seekers and Friday night Somers Point Beach Concert fans were pleasantly surprised by the unofficial opening nights of Friday and Saturday. The concept of The Point is bringing positive vibes set in a tropical tiki bar oasis with awesome views of the open bay and barrier islands.
The Point drew a sizable crowd each of the three weekend nights, with a band each night and weather that complemented the island sights and sounds and the sipping of island-inspired beverages along with beer, wine and liquor. The Point also offers casual island-style dining.
Customers have the option of three tiki bars set on the bay in a relaxing island-beach setting. The Point plans to offer live music and entertainment daily.
Located near the base of the Route 52 causeway bridge at 998 Bay Avenue, the site has the potential to serve as a beacon of lights and music for those seeking an outside bayfront experience. The band The Verdict brought the return of Reggae Sundays back to Bay Avenue. Over the past few years, Reggae Sundays have brought people to Bay Avenue to help extend the weekend fun for just a few more hours.
During the opening weekend, a variety of forms of transportation brought locals and visitors to check out the new space. Cars, bikes, boats and even a few jet skis were the vehicles of choice. The Point offers first come, first serve boat and personal watercraft docking.
Beach and deck dining with a touch of the tropics was being served up on the bay in Somers Point this weekend, and by the number of people that came out to enjoy it, all signs point to The Point adding to the summer fun in Somers Point.