SOMERS POINT — The Point will hold a benefit concert noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, featuring various musicians and local DJs with all festival proceeds donated to helping with the humanitarian needs for those affected by Hurricane Dorian.
A donation of $5 will be collected at the gate, and The Point has announced it will donate all proceeds between noon and 6 p.m. directly to Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.
The event lineup:
• The Locals at noon
• Dead Reckoning at 1 p.m.
• DJ Sepper from 2 to 3 p.m.
• Brent Christopher at 3 p.m.
• Brian McConnell at 4 p.m.
• Jah People at 5 p.m.
The Verdict will play from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Point as scheduled.
The Point is at 998 Bay Ave.
For more event information, see facebook.com/thepointspnj.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.