SOMERS POINT — The Point will hold a benefit concert noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, featuring various musicians and local DJs with all festival proceeds donated to helping with the humanitarian needs for those affected by Hurricane Dorian.

A donation of $5 will be collected at the gate, and The Point has announced it will donate all proceeds between noon and 6 p.m. directly to Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.

The event lineup:

• The Locals at noon

• Dead Reckoning at 1 p.m.

• DJ Sepper from 2 to 3 p.m.

• Brent Christopher at 3 p.m.

• Brian McConnell at 4 p.m.

• Jah People at 5 p.m.

The Verdict will play from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Point as scheduled.

The Point is at 998 Bay Ave.

For more event information, see facebook.com/thepointspnj.

