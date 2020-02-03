As I've said before: Music is a powerful thing. Music has the ability to help people to feel, to heal and to deal with the things that life brings us. Good, bad, happy and sad music makes an emotional connection that can and does lead to real life connections.
When Tony Pontari first picked up a guitar at a pawn shop in college, within a few weeks he discovered the power of playing music. Tony self-taught himself to play and amassed a large repertoire of songs from early rock and roll to the current hits and songs from his favorite artists from his college years. After graduation he moved into a full time gig as a teacher and continued to build the base of songs he played at live shows across the region.
Melanie “Mel” Caruso discovered the power of music at an early age. Growing up, Mel’s mother was a singer and her father was a band leader of a popular band. She grew up in a “super musical family.” As part of her childhood, Mel was trained in voice and music. During this time she discovered the power of her voice. However, at the time Mel decided not to consider performance or singing as a career. Melanie Caruso became a teacher.
In what is a clear example of the power of music and its ability to connect people, just over ten years ago Tony was playing guitar for a group of teachers one evening. At the time Tony taught with Mel’s father, so he was aware of the family’s musical backstory and the fact that Mel could sing. Tony invited Mel to join him for a song. Upon some friendly audience encouragement, she decided to sing with Tony. They sang Melissa Etheridge’s ”Come To My Window.” Mel’s powerful voice wowed the crowd.
Tony’s response was “You need to be singing professionally.” That evening Mel rediscovered her performance voice and decided to give singing live for people a chance. And the rest as they say is musical history. As teachers, the duo found the opportunity to play weekend and evening gigs a great way to get out and about and do something they enjoy outside of the classroom. When asked if any of the skills they learned in the classroom translate to their on stage performance, both Mel and Tony said standing in front of students every day and keeping them engaged is definitely a skill that translates to performing music.
Clearly education and learning is woven into the performances and crowd interaction at a Mel and Tony show. After playing together for over ten years and learning hundreds of songs, the duo makes it a point to share a list of songs with each audience before they play their first song of the night. This gives them an opportunity to allow those coming to their shows to request songs and also helps the band learn more about their audience.
Both Mel and Tony balance full-time careers and families along with the shows they perform. That community involvement has also contributed to the duo’s local and regional support. The popularity and draw of the crowds to a Mel and Tony show has grown over the years with every performance around the region. If you check out their social media you will see both the diversity and dedication of their desire to entertain.
Catching a Mel and Tony performance recently, the duo played songs from the past seven decades with an emphasis on songs that have audience member singing along and enjoying both musical memories and some of the top songs of today. They also included a powerful version of "The Star Spangled Banner" and a moving cover of Tom Petty’s “Wildflowers,” dedicated to Tony’s mother, who recently passed. Throughout the night Mel and Tony played the songs the audience requested and mixed in some excellent musical surprises.
Mel and Tony have fun on stage. Whether they are “mashing up” a couple of songs or engaging in witty banter with each other or the audience, a Mel and Tony gig is an authentic experience created by two people who truly love music and have harnessed its power. Through their engagement with their fans and followers prior to their show, during their performance as well as during their limited breaks and after the show, Mel and Tony connect with the audience. So Listen Up to a duo that feeds off the power of music and delivers a powerful night of musical entertainment in very intimate settings.
Be sure check out Mel and Tony’s performance schedule at “Mel and Tony Acoustic Duo” on Facebook.
