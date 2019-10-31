SOMERS POINT — The Right Notes, South Jersey’s fight against MS, an annual fundraising event presented by the Donovan Financial Group of UBS Financial Services and benefiting the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, set two records: It raised $111,528 and had 400 guests in attendance.
This production was a unique collaboration between Greate Bay Country Club, Passion Vines Wine & Spirit Co. and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. The event was inspired by Jayne Bray, a Somers Point local and the mother of Michael Bray, founder of Passion Vines. She was diagnosed with MS in 1990 and it has been Michael’s personal and professional mission to find a cure.
Passion Vines, the National MS Society, and Greate Bay Country Club would like to express sincere gratitude to the South Jersey community for continuously supporting The Right Notes and its mission of beating MS. To date, this generosity has enabled The Right Notes to raise more than $478,000 toward finding a cure.
