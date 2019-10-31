From left, in the front row, are Ron Ralston (Greate Bay Country Club), Ilene Carr, Chip Donovan (The Donovan Financial Group of UBS Financial Services), Jayne Bray, Donna Michael-Ziereis (AtlantiCare) and Kylie Green (Passion Vines Wine & Spirit Co.); in the back row, from left: Chuck Westcott (Passion Vines Wines & Spirit Co.), Gabe Staino, John Edgar (The Donovan Financial Group of UBS Financial Services), Michael Bray (Passion Vines Wine & Spirit Co.), Pat Counsellor, Stephanie Marakowski (The National MS Society), and Debi Westcott (AtlantiCare).