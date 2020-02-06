Slowly flashing, the cursor blinks against the white backdrop. I stare at it until it stills, searching my blank mind for a crumb of inspiration. The screen starts to blur a little, my vision getting fuzzy. I hope that somewhere in the dim place between my computer screen and my clouded eyes, ideas dwell, just waiting to be picked like an apple from a tree. That perhaps my subconscious already has the perfect story designed and I just need to discover it. Dozens of themes and plots swirling in a forgotten part of my brain that I could pull onto paper, the details dancing in a frenzy until they complement each other. But it seems the plot is doing ballet and the characters want to tango, so, all I’m left with is toes bruised from being stepped on, and inconsistency.
I convince myself that the problem is the simpleness of the scenario. My characters are two dimensional and written in black and white. So, I stretch my hands into the sky and weave the rainbow into my work, making mood boards and character sheets and maps. I match silvery blues with the cunning, cold characters and yellow hues with the person who has a smile bright enough to light up a room. And then I backspace again, splashing the character dripping in cliché like smeared, yellow paint with a cruel smile and a menacing gleam in their eye, replacing the cheery color with a deep scarlet. No, red is too commonly associated with villains. And so, the red melts into orange for the brimstone in their veins that fuels their subtle rage. I make three different types of collages for each character and then I create more characters so I can make more collages. The square is now a box; the grey is now color. But the box is still empty and the colors mean nothing at all.
It’s never the same, either. Each discarded design, every forgotten scenario, is a storm of snowflakes, differing in structure and appearance. They blow in different directions, falling slowly, riding the wind, plummeting to the ground. I wish it would rain instead. Drops of water hitting the surface like fingers on a keyboard. They water the seeds of inspiration woven into the earth I created, the buds of stories emerging with vibrant petals made of character traits and lessons. But instead it snows. Endlessly, violently storms. The snow layers to kill the seeds and it forms nothing more than a blank, white piece of paper.
