Growing up, Tim Smith had a built-in role model in his brother CJ.
Smith explains: “My brother was always sketching and drawing when we were growing up. As a younger brother, I always wanted to be like CJ and draw.”
Smith’s other passion was baseball, and if you asked him back when he was younger, he would of told you that either being a professional baseball player or an artist was what he wanted to be when he grew up.
Smith grew up in a supportive household with his parents, Pam and Craig, eager to encourage both of Smith’s passions of baseball and art. Somewhere along the way, baseball over took his focus on art, and Smith entered and played college baseball. Unfortunately, an injury sidelined his dream of continuing to play baseball.
After completing his teaching degree, Smith looked for work as an educator, and around the same time rediscovered his passion for drawing. He drew and sketched over a nonstop period that he likens to a flood of creativity being released after he picked up his drawing pencils.
Smith described an art-life altering change of direction in his art career on his discovery of the artist Voka, a Lower Austrian artist who coined the term "Spontaneous Realism" as a trademark for his art. Voka has a distinctive style. Voka has said he creates his paintings in “a short space of time and with great dynamic.”
At this point in his career, Smith brought out the brushes and widened his color pallet. If a nonartist was to describe the moment, one could say he “exploded” his color pallet. The first piece he created in the style of Spontaneous Realism is still one of his most iconic and memorable pieces, a beautifully created image of Frank Sinatra in his prime. The work is so mesmerizing, with Sinatra’s likeness and the brilliant blend of colors, you almost expect Sinatra to start singing his '60s classic “That’s Life” as you gaze at the oversized painting.
After he first displayed the piece, the impact and response for the creation was almost surprising to Smith. Of course, his family continued to support his artwork but the surprise for Smith came in the form of friends and strangers letting him know how much they enjoyed his work. Smith also received some great advice from his uncle, acclaimed artist Mike Bell. Bell is among Smith's ever-growing fan base. His advice to Smith was simple, “Get yourself out there and share your art.”
So that is exactly what Smith has done. He has increased his paintings to images of other musical artists, such as Bruce Springsteen, Notorious B.I.G. and John Lennon, as well as sports stars like Bryce Harper, plus iconic images such as the Statue of Liberty and even a great white shark. Smith uses a layering technique that is on full display during some of the time-lapse videos he shares on his social media.
Smith has had art shows in New York as well as locally. He has been a part of the growing South Jersey Art scene for quite some time. One of the areas he credits his larger regional and national attention he garners comes from his social media. Like any artist in the current tech age, the opportunity to reach fans and make friends into followers of your art is more attainable than ever.
Working his day job as an educator in the Upper Township school system gives Smith the opportunity to paint during the summer and also after work and into the evenings. Smith is quick to point out that, with two young children, Oliver and Macie, at home with another child on the way, he owes a great deal of thanks and appreciation to his wife, Kim.
“I could not do what I do without the love and support of Kim, she does so much to allow me to balance both my love of my family and my artwork.” Smith is focused on his family being an active part of his life and his art.
“The future is my family and my art and those are great parts of life,” Smith said.
As far as the future, Smith not only plans to continue to paint, including doing commissions that seem to be a growing area of interest for those following Smith’s work. Smith has also created a YouTube channel, ArtworkofTimSmith for his art and also a YouTube channel for aspiring youth artists, called KidsDraw4Fun. Smith's future looks to be as colorful as his artwork.
And like his art, there are many layers to his creativity.
You can find Smith’s work on his Facebook and Instagram pages as well as at area galleries. The Art of Tim Smith will hold an opening reception (including a cocktail tasting) at Lazy Eye Distillery, 1328 Harding Highway, Richland, starting at noon March 7. Tickets are available now on Eventbrite. The show will run the entire month of March, every Saturday at Lazy Eye.
