Why do investors behave the way they do? Why do they consistently perform much worse than the markets themselves? There are several investor behaviors that one can cite for underperformance and may help to explain why investors act the way that they do.
1. Home bias: This is when an investor tends to buy primarily the stocks of companies based in their own country because it is what they are most familiar with. In the US for example, 80% of stocks held by Americans are of American companies. This behavior is not unique to the US. German investors buy 80% of their stock in German companies, and the French behave similarly.
2. Snake bite effect: This is the result of trying to invest in a particular area and having a bad experience, so “I’ll never do that again.” A good example would be investing in December 2007 and then watching the market fall and deciding that investing “in the market” isn’t a good idea.
3. Representativeness: This is when investors view a stock as good or bad based on recent performance. They buy stocks that have recently performed well and avoid ones that have recently performed poorly. The effect of this behavior is often buying high and selling low which is the exact opposite of what investors should be doing!
4. Loss aversion: This is where investors will routinely sell winning stocks to “take a profit” but refuse to sell losing stocks because that means they have to admit making a bad choice. To me, this is the one that really hurts investors the most. Don’t compound the problem by holding onto it. Not every investment you make is going to work out. Remember, it’s the average return on all your investments that matters, not every single investment.
5. Confirmation bias: This is where investors place higher emphasis on information that supports their decisions/beliefs and less on info that doesn’t. I call this the Facebook effect! Now that Facebook is unfortunately almost 100% political posts, people will extract information that supports their views and discount information that doesn’t. The danger in investing is that only hearing the information you want to hear leads to nonobjective investment decisions, which are almost always poor investment decisions.
6. Mental accounting: OK, I’m guilty of this one. It involves assigning certain money to specific purposes. The reality is that it doesn’t matter where the money goes; it’s still your money. Investors do it with college money vs. retirement money vs. new house money etc. It’s ALL your money! People save money all year from their income and are reluctant to spend it, but then they get a tax refund and spend it on a vacation etc. They view it more as found money instead of just their money in general. In gambling, this is known as the “House Money Effect.”
7. Framing: This is a type of mental accounting in which an investor places a higher value on a dollar loss if the percentage is higher. For example, if an investor loses $100 on a $1,000 investment, they are more concerned than if they lose $100 on an $8,000 investment, even though they still lost the same $100 in either case. Yes, the percentage is greater, but the loss itself is not.
8. Herding: There are 10,000-plus stocks in the world, but most of the media coverage goes to only a select few. Those few are the ones most people tend to want to own. Investors tend to “follow the herd” along with everyone else and gravitate toward those few stocks.
So, if you find yourself making any of these mistakes, recognize them and ask yourself, if it wasn’t for this behavior, would I still want to buy this? The answer to that question can help make you a better investor.
T. Eric Reich, CIMA, CFP, CLU, ChFC is president and founder of Reich Asset Management and can be reached at 609-486-5073 or eric@reichassetmanagement.com.
Securities offered through Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS), an affiliate of Kestra IS. Reich Asset Management, LLC is not affiliated with Kestra IS or Kestra AS. The opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and may not necessarily reflect those held by Kestra Investment Services, LLC or Kestra Advisory Services, LLC. This is for general information only and is not intended to provide specific investment advice or recommendations for any individual. It is suggested that you consult your financial professional, attorney, or tax adviser with regard to your individual situation.