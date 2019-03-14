Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Third Annual Dean Randazzo Cancer Foundation's 'Comedy For A Cause'

SOMERS POINT — Comedians Brad Trackman and Michael Brooks are teaming up with the Dean Randazzo Cancer Foundation for a night of laughs to benefit people with the disease.

The third annual Dean Randazzo Cancer Foundation "Comedy For A Cause" event will take place 7 p.m. Saturday, March 23 at Josie Kelly’s Public House, 908 Shore Road in Somers Point. Tickets are $35 and include two hours of live comedy and a coupon for 20 percent off all food orders. Tickets are available at thedrcf.org.

Proceeds will benefit the foundation which was created in 2001 to promote cancer awareness and provide financial support to people stricken with cancer as well as their families.

As a volunteer-run organization, the Dean Randazzo Cancer Foundation is supported primarily by events, personal donations and local businesses. Funds are awarded directly to individuals with cancer, their families and local cancer centers.

Trackman has appeared on “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson,” “Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen,” “Star Search with Arsenio Hall,” AXS TV’s “Gotham Comedy Live,” MTV's “The Buried Life,” “New Joke City with Robert Klein,” NBC's “Later,” NBC's “Friday Night” and numerous appearances on Comedy Central.

Brooks was born and raised in Philadelphia and got his comedy start in the local circuit. His comedy goes to the heart of contemporary issues that everyone deals with and can relate. Comedy isn't just a profession, it's a passion. Michael recently released his first comedy album “Watch This.”

