Time to remember the year's accomplishments — Current Ed

With preparations for the end of the school year in full swing, it could be easy to let events such as dances, awards ceremonies and coordination of promotion exercises consume our time and thoughts. While these are just rewards for ending a school year, I would like to remind everyone that this is also the perfect time to reflect on and take pride in past accomplishments. In the Northfield City School District, there is much to be proud of.
Recently we were privileged to honor Mrs. Lisa Carlton, our Middle School Teacher of the Year, Mrs. Sheila Mussa, our Elementary Teacher of the Year, and Mrs. Brenda Breslin, our Educational Support Service person of the year at the Governor’s Educator of the Year Recognition Program. These educators were nominated by their peers and were awarded their respective honors by a committee based on their educational contributions to students and our district.
Also recently recognized were Maria Georges, Emma Karver, Natalie Spollen and Anila Noushin. These students were recognized at the Academic Excellence Recognition Program for having earned the four highest grade point averages in their eighth-grade class. Yet another proud student moment for the Northfield City School District was when seventh-grader Hannah Campbell won the South Jersey Regional Scripps Spelling Bee contest. In doing so, Hannah moved on to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
Our pride is not merely reserved for individuals. This year, one of our Elementary School and two of our Middle School STEAM Tank teams have moved on to the championship round of the competition to be held in Atlantic City in October 2019.
Another one of our team accomplishments came from our Think Day Team. The Northfield Think Day Team won the Think Day Competition at Mainland Regional High School for the third consecutive year this year. This is the first time a school has accomplished this in the history of the event.
While these are just a few examples of the many public accomplishments we have experienced this past year, we recognize that there have been many more private ones that only a few people may know about. There may be the student who earned a passing grade in a particularly difficult subject or the teacher who was able to make a connection with a challenging student that allowed the student to succeed. It is because of all of these accomplishments that it is important we take the time to reflect so we can truly appreciate all of the work and effort it takes to prepare our students to move on to the next chapter in their lives.
Important dates: June 19 is the eighth-grade Promotion Exercise. June 21 is the last day of school. (Northfield School held the Eighth Grade Dance June 8; June 10 and 12 were the Middle School field days.)