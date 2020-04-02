In the midst of the global pandemic of the coronavirus, we find our families in unprecedented times with unprecedented restrictions on our most human instinct. We are being asked to go on with our lives — work, school, leisure — in the absence of physical proximity and face-to-face contact. This requires us to suppress and betray our most basic nature — our primal need to be close and connected to one another. The question then becomes, "How can we capture the much-needed feeling of togetherness and closeness during this global disaster when coming together in groups is the most dangerous thing that we can do?"
We have heard the suggestion “lean into your online communities.” However, we honestly do not know how much more screen time people can handle. We are already so overexposed to technology that it is unimaginable how engaging in more texting, gaming, FaceTiming, posting, liking, stalking, TikTocking or streaming could be a good option. Research shows that brain development is already changing in response to technology, leaving over-exposed young children struggling with focus, impulsivity and inhibited memory. There has been a tremendous increase in anxiety, social phobia and attachment-related disorders among digital natives, presumably the result of substituting face-to face interactions with technology-mediated communication.
We found ourselves responding to the notion of social distancing with cynicism, wondering if young people would even notice much of a difference since they seem quite accustomed to relating to the world through their devices. We were unsure of whether the significance of this disruption would be as great to the younger generation as it would be to the Gen Xers and Boomers. We even wondered whether this could be an early step toward recognition of the ease and cost-effectiveness of virtual public education? Would the time-honored tradition of spending 12 years in classrooms with teachers and peers become viewed as the final frontier in online evolution?
As psychotherapists who yielded to our sense of social responsibility, we have been conducting sessions via video these last few weeks. Much to our surprise, young people are struggling more than expected. They are becoming increasingly bored, depressed, fatigued. They are losing interest in their beloved technology — and rapidly. They are tired of texting and FaceTiming with friends, tired of using Zoom classrooms for learning, and tired of needing devices to feel a sense of connectedness. And so we have been asking ourselves if it is possible that this over-saturation with technology necessitated by social distancing is having a paradoxical effect. Could the need to rely solely on devices be creating room for a recognition of a need to unplug and be in the physical presence of others more often? Could there be greater appreciation for face-to-face time, and dare we say — a willingness to do more phone stacking when out with friends or with family — to really be with each other again?
Many parents have reached out, looking for ways to help their kids get through this crisis, especially when they hear them say, “I can’t look at my screen for one more minute.” We have pulled together a few tips from our practice that have been helpful to our clients, as well as some suggestions for families to help get through this challenging time.
• Structure and routine: The importance of structure at this time cannot be overstated. Consistency is key in those with more resilient mental and emotional health. We have found that children and adolescents with a more structured day are doing better and, more importantly, feeling better. Try to have devices turned off at specific times, particularly before bed. If possible, convince the family to unplug an hour before bedtime, allowing for optimal sleep habits.
• Chores: Chores can sometimes seem like a lost art form in today's busy age, but what better time to reconnect with our kids than in the time of forced isolation. Chores can be mindful, joyous extensions of the need to keep organization and structure in daily life. It creates a sense of purpose, particularly for younger children, and can be reframed as such.
• Dine together: Let’s remember, one of the greatest protective factors that we know of in safeguarding our children is sitting down to have dinner with family at least three nights per week. This mundane tradition of structured ritual is a sacred time for celebrating daily life while coming together with the people we love, expressing gratitude and, importantly, disengaging from all technology while meals are being eaten. We find that creating a phone stack in the office leads to a common group goal and culture that is excellent for communication, and suggest families do the same at dinner.
• Be together: Traditionally it has been common for parents to meet their children's friends and families, but in the digital age that is sometimes falling by the wayside. If you "lean into technology," do it by asking your children to integrate that into family life. Have your children be on their devices with their friends while in the same room as you. Get to know what they are doing and become involved whenever appropriate or possible to let them know that technology can be integrated into a healthy family situation.
• Talk: There are many times throughout the day when you have an opportunity to talk with your children about how they are feeling. Instead of asking standard questions like "how was your day," ask more directed questions like, "how are you feeling today," "who did you connect with today," or “what made you laugh today." These questions can help children feel more comfortable talking about what is clearly an insane situation for all of us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.