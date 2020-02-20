The team at Tony Marts Presents has been encouraged by their supporters and friends to establish a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Tony Mart Cares, to facilitate and allow for tax deductible support to their charitable and community based events that the group produces.
Tony Mart Cares has been established to allow the group to help musicians who need support and assistance as well as create more free and low-cost concerts for the Tony Mart family of musicians and fans.
Specifically, the group will undertake a project to erect a monument to honor our South Jersey Rock ‘n’ Roll icon, the late Bob Campanell. The hope is this first initiative will take on a greater meaning because it will be dedicated to Campanell but also be symbolic of all the musicians who played in Somers Point over the past 60-plus years. These artists include, among others, Bill Haley, Conway Twitty, Levon Helm, Robbie Robertson and John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band as well as Michael “Tunes“ Antunes. Both Cafferty and Antunes played on the soundtrack of "Eddie and the Cruisers," a movie that helped celebrate and bring attention to the past, present and future of Somers Point’s music scene.
The group has indicated it has good preliminary support for the establishment the memorial monument at the site of the AtlantiCare Concerts on the Beach in Somers Point. In addition to that pursuit, the group also believes it is important to have its own charitable organization for additional initiatives that can help improve and enhance its successful concert series in various locations, including Atlantic City and allow its audience to enjoy the party even more.
The group invites the public to join it at Josie Kelly’s Public House, 908 Shore Road in Somers Point, for its “coming out party" 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, when the Tony Mart All-stars with special guests Billy Walton and Dan Burke will perform two shows. There is no charge for general admission to the event, but people are asked to make a minimum $10 donation to reserve a seat if they would like reserve seating. The group is also seeking and asking closest supporters to consider becoming a Founding Patron and donating $100 for a table of up to eight people. The Founding Patron donation also includes two Tony Mart T-shirts. The funds raised will go toward establishing the nonprofit and the initiatives by providing some basic seed money to do all of these things and continue the Tony Mart legacy of community service through Tony Mart Cares.
