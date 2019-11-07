Sometimes life gets in the way of music enjoyment. This past summer, during what may have been one of the busiest most over-scheduled weekends of the season, I missed an incredible show on the Somers Point Beach. Carmen Marotta and the team at Tony Mart’s Presents had put together an awesome lineup of artist paying tribute to one of my favorite bands, The Eagles.
Having grown up with that California sound of harmonies and rhythms, that not only helped define a decade but also played a pivotal role in my understanding of life, love, longevity and a discovery of what “colitis” actually was or at least what The Eagles thought it was. For those “Hotel California” listeners that are still unaware, it is either a misidentified desert flower or a slang term for marijuana.
During that busy weekend this past summer, I could not attend the Eagles tribute concert on the beach. Adding tributes to artists such as Linda Ronstadt and the solo careers of Eagles Don Henley, Glenn Frey, Joe Walsh and others made the “missed-music” concert that much more disappointing.
Thank goodness, the music man Carmen Marotta is giving me and all of you who missed the first show a musical do-over. “Back on Bay Avenue” is a new series presented by Tony Mart’s at the Gateway Playhouse in Somers Point. The live musical performances will begin with (you guessed it) “Eagles Country,” a tribute to one of the most popular recording artists of our time, The Eagles.
Marotta and the Tony Mart’s team are excited about the new “Back on Bay Avenue“ series. “It’s really gratifying that city and community service organizations have asked us to work with them to put together a series that will maintain the quality of live music offered at the Atlanticare Concerts on the Beach in Somers Point during the off-season. We are especially happy to do “Eagles Country,“ as the first show," Carmen Marotta said when I asked about the new music series.
With live music and beverage tasting all for a great cause, this is more than a musical “do-over”, this is a “must do” for “Listen Up!”
While the variety of artists who will be in this show, Brian Conover, Rich Kurtz, Jimmy Glenn, Brian Varhelyi, “Big Bob” Ernano, Dan Burke and Rosie O'Reilly, appear regularly with their own bands, the uniqueness of having those individuals come together in these musical combinations brings a perfect mix of vocals, energetic performances and musical charisma to this event.
Based on the success of the first Eagles tribute show, I suggest you get your tickets early.
For more details on the Nov. 13 show at the Gateway Playhouse, see "Eagles tribute, beer and wine tasting to benefit local service group."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.