National Night Out was flat out fun spread out over all three Mainland towns of Linwood, Northfield and Somers Point.
The police officers were manning the grills and serving food in Northfield. In Linwood the officers were talking with kids, playing games and giving away all kinds of great prizes. In Somers Point the K-9s were put through their paces to the delight of the crowd.
Otherwise it was music, fun, games, food and friends along with sports and civic groups trying to raise awareness and local businesses offering giveaways along the way.
Fire trucks are always fun to check out and there was no shortage of lines in each of the towns to see what it feels like to hop behind the wheel like 4-year-old Josiah Rassmann of Northfield.