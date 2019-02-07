Under the Bridge Rowing's Crewzapalooza Beef n Beer

PETERSBURG — Under the Bridge Rowing Club will hold a “CrewZaPalooza” Beef & Beer Bash at DiOrio’s Circle Café, on Sunday, Feb. 24 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Tickets are $25 and the price of admission includes Caesar salad, wings and tenders, pasta and broccoli in white sauce, meatballs, wine and beer, as well as soft drinks. All proceeds will go toward purchasing equipment for the club.
Under the Bridge Rowing Club, located under the 34th Street Bridge, is the only non-profit community rowing club in Cape May County. UBRC supports and develops area amateur rowers - oarsmen and oarswomen – for local, national and international competition in amateur rowing. UBRC provides opportunities for high school rowers to coxswain and/or row. UBRC also grants “Volunteer Scholarship Awards” to qualifying graduating high school rowers.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call Suzé DiPietro at 609-287-0646. Tickets may be purchased at Positively 4th Street Café, Ocean City, the McMahon Insurance Agency located at 901 Simpson Avenue in Ocean City.