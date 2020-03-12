LINWOOD — Mainland Regional High School is home to championship basketball teams, but Saturday, March 6, it was home to more than one hundred talented middle school students for the 42nd annual Think Day competition.
Three rounds with questions in geography, history, math, science, English, language arts and literature along with the fine arts, pop culture, sports and games with a mystery category would determine the winner. The teams had 20 seconds to answer most of the questions, 25 for the math questions. A member of the Mainland National Honor Society served as a moderator at each of the team’s tables.
Moderator Greg Cross, the Mainland Academic Team coach, asked the questions. Teams scored points only for correct answers in the first round. In the later rounds they lost points for incorrect answers. Homonyms, classical composers and geometry were all in the mix. Along came an audio segment with the familiar theme from the TV show “Friends.” Just as the students were so happy they knew the show, all but Brigantine North Middle School were crestfallen when the question was "What group performed this popular song?" Brigantine North came up with The Rembrandts and earned double points for being the only team with the correct answer.
As the scores were tallied, it was Upper Township taking home the first-place trophies for the 2020 Think Day, earning 240 points. Galloway Township Middle School was second with 215. The E.A. Tighe School in Margate came in third with 205, and the 2019 champion Northfield Thunderbirds came in fourth with 190 points.
The Think Day teams competing for the bragging rights to be named the 2020 champs included Belhaven Middle School in Linwood, Brigantine North Middle School, William Davies Middle School in Hamilton Township, Dennis Township Middle School, Galloway Township Middle School, Hammonton Middle School, Jordan Road Middle School in Somers Point, Northfield Community School, Eugene A. Tighe School in Margate, Upper Township Middle School, Ventnor Middle School and Weymouth Township Middle School. The teams from Dennis Township and Weymouth were competing for the first time. Two long time competitors did not take part this year, the Pleasantville and Absecon school districts.
