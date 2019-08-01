EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Egg Harbor Township BMX will host its first-ever USA BMX National Race on Friday, Aug. 2.
BMX athletes ranging in age from 2 to 60-plus will compete over a three-day period to earn their way onto the podium. Attendance at this event is expected to range from 2,000 to 3,000 participants and families. This is the closest you will come to seeing Olympic level BMX racing.
According to its website, EHT BMX is a family-oriented bicycle motocross race track operated totally by volunteers. It offers racing for boys, girls, men and women from under 5 to over 50. It is sanctioned by USABMX. Its race season runs from March to November.
For more information, call Danielle Voss at 609-992-0751 or email voss13@comcast.net.
What you need to know if you go:
Where: EHT BMX, Veterans Memorial Park, Ocean Heights Avenue, Egg Harbor Township
Why: Competition to determine the top BMX riders in the nation
Who: Hosted by USA BMX and EHT BMX
When:
• Pre-race begins 5 p.m. Aug. 2.
• National Race Day 1 — practice 7:30-11 a.m., race begins 11:30 a.m. Aug. 3.
• National Race Day 2 — race begins 8 a.m. Aug. 4.