Many things in life and business can be challenging. If given a choice, most people would want things to be easy or at least less challenging. The current situation we find ourselves in throughout our country is very challenging for both individuals and businesses. As small business owners, sometimes the best way to become closer to your customer is to put yourself in their shoes and look at things from their perspective.
Being an entrepreneur most likely gave you the opportunity to do research on your potential or current customers. Hopefully you identified the things you can offer and do that make customers want to call you, visit your storefront, use your services or buy your products. That process took time. If you are one of the thousands of businesses that currently have reduced their hours or stopped doing business, you have time.
You can spend the time you have in a few ways. Most importantly the main priority would be to plan and continue to act in a manner that will help ensure you have a functional entity when we emerge as a community from the current social distancing guidelines. That plan and action should include quickly researching, identifying and taking advantage of any and all programs set up by the government to assist you during this time.
Along with that work, I would like to suggest you revisit the original concepts and strategies that you used to attract customers to your business. You will most likely realize there was a mix of good, great and not-so-great ideas. Dust off the good ones, build on the great ones and perhaps tweak the not-so-great ideas in an attempt to make them better.
Try to put yourself in your customer’s shoes. It may not be too difficult to do since we are all experiencing the same levels of social distancing and lack of the opportunity to do “business as usual.” The feelings both your customers and you are feelings are normal in the process of dealing with the situation at hand.
Plan out what you want your customers to know. Include what you know and what you want your customers to know about and what you want them to share with people they know. Clearly, these are uncertain times, but there are also things you can be certain about. Things like your commitment your customer, the belief in what you do, and even your ideas about how we are going to move forward after this difficult situation ends.
Make sure you stay connected with your customer base. This is the time to share. Share through your e-mail lists, share through your social media, you may even want to share through phone calls. Work the plan to connect
Challenges are a big part of the natural progression and growth of business. It is always a good idea to plan and act to help lessen the impact of the challenging times.
One thing is clear to me. The current situation is forcing us to think. The current “pause” or reduction in the way we do business gives us time to reflect, remember and consider ways to continue operating your business within the new temporary rules that are affecting the way we traditionally conduct business.
Sometimes when chaos or change is cast upon us there is opportunity. Please consider taking some time to revisit what and who helped build your business. Then plan and reach out to your customers that played a part in the success you and your business have achieved. Along with the information you share, be sure to thank them and that will go a long way to helping you continue a stronger, more connected business relationship once the face to face connections resume.
