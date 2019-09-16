SOMERS  POINT — Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 228 wil hold a Candlelight Remembrance Service for prisoners of war and those missing in action.

The service will take place 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Patriots Park, between Bethel Road and Veterans Way.

For more information, contact chapter Commander Tom Schnepp at 609-471-5106, or member George Frees at 609-926-0965.

