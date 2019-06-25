With some of my favorite live bands and artists taking over the beach in Atlantic City this weekend, I am excited to give you a bit more info on some of the “who, what, when and how” of the two-day event. So hopefully you are able to “Listen Up” and see some of the artists and bands I enjoy listening to on the tour this weekend. Bands such as blink-182, Travie McCoy, Taking Back Sunday, Save Ferris, Reel Big Fish, The Offspring, The Menzingers, Less Than Jake, Dirty Heads and Bowling for Soup.
The great thing about festival tours like Warped is you also get to hear and discover bands (both new and old) that play along with bands you are familiar with and already enjoy. To find out who will be playing, you can see The Press of Atlantic City’s site PressofAC.com or Warped Tour's official website, vanswarpedtour.com, to view the roster and breakdown on the bands and artists.
The Warped Tour lineup will be revealed starting Wednesday. Set times will released on the morning of each day. If you're looking for quick info, Vans Warped Tour has developed an app tour-goers can use to get the updates on sets and times. You can find the app by searching for Warped Tour at in Apple's App Store or the Google Play store.
The doors will open at noon Saturday, June 29, and Sunday June 30, and bands will play until 9:30-10 p.m.
Food and water will be available for purchase. Food trucks and on site vendors will be there when you need them. Alcohol will be available for purchase from vendors.
No readmission will be allowed at Warped, so plan to stay through the sets you want to catch. Also, those in the know suggest bringing your ID, sunscreen, unopened water bottle (one per person) and a towel. You can find allowable items online as well. Of course the normal items that are prohibited are also listed online.
Bring your bathing suits if you like and know where your towel is, because attendees can go swimming. Lifeguards will be posted from noon to 7:30 p.m. And what about surfing? Crowd surfing that is. If you are planning on crowd surfing or moshing, it is Warped Tour. Just keep in mind the risks that come with participating in these activities. Be aware of your surroundings. Have a fun safe day and try not to do anything that prevents others from having a fun, safe day!
A box office will be open at the venue, but only if tickets are still available on the days of the concert.
Single-day tickets will not be available until the day of the event, if there are still tickets available.
So if you are going to Warped Tour 2019 in Atlantic City, that is awesome, and be sure either way to Listen Up to some of my favorite artists playing this weekend and check out some new ones. Let’s Get Warped South Jersey!