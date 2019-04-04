We are Mainland Regional High School

Mainland Regional High School has a rich history of success on and off the field as well as in and outside of the classroom. We are a proud National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence and New Jersey Department of Education Lighthouse District. The latter recognition, the most recent, is based on the measurable growth of our students on standardized assessments, but Mainland Regional is more than test scores and its robust course offerings. We are more than our state championships and more than our progressive daily bell schedule and technology policies. We have moved beyond class rank and the geographic boundaries of our sending districts as a destination choice school. We have overcome adversity and used the tragedies that have impacted our community to strengthen the connectedness we have to each other. We have picked one another up at our lowest points and risen together as One Family, One School, One Community.
We developed a One Life initiative in response to the opioid epidemic that brings former students and community members in recovery into the high school to share their experiences with current students. This not only helps to educate them about the dangers of drug abuse and the impact of addiction, but to share information that can lead others to recovery. We have also developed a One Voice initiative to develop a student population of Upstanders that will speak up against prejudice, bias and stereotypes.
We hold ourselves accountable, not on a continuum of good, better, best, but with a focus on developing unique opportunities for ALL our students, regardless of post-secondary plans or socio-economic background. We have stood beside our students and their families as the economy collapsed and have worked to be fiscally responsible to our taxpayers through bond refinancing, reducing staff through attrition, and using in-district and community member expertise found on both our Technology and Safety/Security advisory committees. We developed an economic toolkit for students and their families to assist them with paying for college applications, SATs, and Advanced Placement exams as well as additional resources provided by Atlantic County government, including dental and prescription cards for the uninsured.
We have strategically planned for our future guided by the belief that our remediation and intervention programs must be data driven while remaining student-centered. We have planned and implemented courses in which students can earn industry-valued credentials in AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, QuickBooks Pro, Adobe and next year Microsoft products. We have coordinated structured learning experiences, which are paid and unpaid internships for students in the Atlantic County Courts, architecture firms, medical offices and with local contractors in the trades. Next year, we are implementing STEM courses in invention, makerspace, aviation and aeronautics to support the revitalization plan of the Atlantic County Economic Alliance and, more importantly, to prepare our students for forecasted employment opportunities coming to the area.
We are fortunate to have the support of countless local businesses and community members that work in partnership with our athletic teams and co-curricular clubs. We are incredibly thankful to the Mainland Regional Education Foundation and After Prom Committee for their tireless support of our school and students. The MREF’s Community Counts event will be held at Linwood Country Club on May 16. Please consider reaching out to these organizations because they are always in need of volunteers and donations.
Finally, we are grateful for the opportunity The Current of Linwood, Northfield, and Somers Point is providing our district by allowing us to share our story and the phenomenal accomplishments of our students and staff. We are excited that our Mock Trial team is competing in the state finals April 11 and that Prom/After Prom is right around the corner on June 1. In addition, practices for the high school’s spring sports are underway, and we hope for the continued success of our students and athletes.
For more information about Mainland Regional High School, please visit mainlandregional.net.
Mark C. Marrone is the chief school administrator of the Mainland Regional High School District. He has been in the district for more than 12 years and in that time, he has held the positions of supervisor of instruction, vice principal, principal and superintendent prior to becoming CSA. He resides with his family in Northfield.