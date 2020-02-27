Question: What do homeowners and business owners need to know about this year’s Residential Energy Efficiency tax credit?
Answer: The tax filing deadline will be here before we know it, but before you file yours, it’s important to know that you may be eligible for a tax credit if you've made a recent HVAC system purchase! Because of the recent reinstatement of H.R.1865 and H.R.1158, if you had your system replaced in 2018 and 2019 with a product that is on the eligibility list, you may be able to take a tax credit (not a refund) on that purchase.
You can enjoy a tax credit if you’ve improved your home’s energy efficiency
Thanks to a provision in Section 25C of the federal tax code, homeowners who invested in HVAC work that improves their home’s energy efficiency may be entitled to a tax credit. According to this provision, homeowners in this category would be able to claim 25C tax credits that equal 10% of the installation costs, and a maximum tax credit of $500. Plus, a higher efficiency system also means that you will enjoy long-term savings on your family’s energy usage. It is important to note this will expire Dec. 31 this year.
You can receive a tax deduction if you’ve enhanced your commercial building’s energy efficiency
The reinstatement of Section 179D states that commercial buildings that have enhanced their facility with energy efficient systems will be eligible for tax deductions. If you are a commercial building owner who has improved it with energy efficient savings, you won’t just be able to file for a tax deduction in this category, but you will also enjoy significant savings on your building’s operating costs.
These provisions will also benefit the home services industry
While homeowners and business owners will undoubtedly be excited about these benefits, the benefits of these provisions do not stop there — they will also help create and protect the jobs of American workers. Additionally, these provisions will help lead the U.S. to more energy independence.
While we recommend talking to your tax accountant to help determine your eligibility in regards to the above provisions. If you learn you are eligible you will need your purchasing paperwork. If you do not have a copy, contact your contractor for the paperwork. If you do not yet have an energy efficient system installed do not worry. 2020 is an awesome time to consider purchasing new, eligible HVAC equipment, so you can take advantage of this tax credit and get a more energy efficient system installed.
Clay Pierce is a co-owner of Clay’s Climate Control in Linwood.
