Many times in my life and career, I have found myself in interesting spaces and places. There have been a number of occasions when some of the opportunities to do interesting things was the result of being involved with a group of people and even as the result of showing support for a group of people.
After attending a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Atlantic and Cape May County a few months ago, I was asked by a good friend, John Davidson of Republic Bank, to participate in another event for Big Brother Big Sisters. I was familiar with Over the Edge, a fundraising event in which you raise a certain amount of money for the opportunity to repel off the side of the Sheraton in Atlantic City.
The mission of the Big Brothers Big Sisters is to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one mentoring relationships that change their lives for the better, forever.
Over the years I have known many friends and acquaintances who have repelled; I never really thought it was something I would do, for a few reasons. First, while I am not afraid of heights, I still have a few “issues” putting up and taking down my second-story holiday lights on my home. Gutter cleaning also stresses me if I approach the task from the roof instead of the ground. Secondly, I also wondered if I had the ability physically and mentally to accept the challenge.
The strangest part of John’s ask and my acceptance was that I did not hesitate when he asked me to participate. I think my immediate response was, “I’ll do it.” It was the next few weeks leading up to the event that were even stranger. I would be doing something much less exciting than repelling down a building, and I would have a wave of excitement and concern come over me at the same time.
When the big day arrived, I suited up in the recommended workout clothes (I chose hiking attire) and headed to Atlantic City. It is important to note that before the event the great people at Big Brothers Big Sisters were very communicative and clear on providing information. I arrived and the event was so well executed. From arrival to getting fitted with equipment through the training, it seemed to run smoother than most any other charity event or activity I have ever participated in.
We were planning to repel two at a time. I am thankful my friend who invited me was also going to be the person who joined me down the building. Davidson has both a military background and management skills that helped keep me focused with solid insight and just enough humor to make it a positive experience as the pre-repel work was getting done. John’s team from Republic Bank, which would be repelling after us, were all younger than John and I, but their youthful energy and excitement also helped to power me through all the preliminary steps.
As we headed up the elevator to the top of the building, it was then that my nerves peeked out just a little bit. And then, it was a “Little,” believe it or not, who took the nervous thoughts out of my mind. In the world of Big Brothers and Big Sisters, a “Little” is how the organization refers to the child who is paired with the adult or “Big.” Escorting us in the elevator up to the top only with an adult volunteer was a very sharp and engaging Little. At that point, I reminded myself why I said yes so fast and why myself and the hundreds of other people participated in the event. I was doing something I never imaged I would do to raise much-needed fund so Big Brothers Big Sisters can continue the great work they do to connect people and make lives better.
One of the other notable and motivating parts of the day occurred as I peered over the edge and saw 175 feet down the four reasons why I do almost everything else in life. All three of my girls, Chloe, Grace and Olivia, as well as Allison, my amazing wife of 27 years, were looking up at me. The waves and smiles were what I thought about as I took the steps over the edge and during my entire repel down the building.
John and I repelled down the building and it was an awesome experience. It is an adventure I will remember every time I peer up or peer down the side of any building that looks to be 175 feet tall.
I truly believe the combination of knowing what strong and enduring, supportive relationships we have in our family and life along with what Big Brothers Big Sisters of Atlantic and Cape May Counties do in to bring that relationship to other’s lives was the perfect motivation needed to go Over the Edge.